'The View' hosts deflect inflation blame from Biden: He 'deserves credit' for handling crisis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" hosts, joined by Chelsea Clinton, ABC's Juju Chang and frequent guest host Alyssa Farah Griffin, discussed the most recent inflation numbers on Thursday and largely deflected any blame directed at the Biden administration.

"What do you want him to do that he’s not doing?" host Whoopi Goldberg asked, adding that she didn't know if there was anyone that could handle the mounting crises that the Biden administration has faced, such as the war in Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Farah Griffin offered some criticism of the Biden administration, saying that many liberal economists predicted the high inflation that Americans are experiencing today and some are now predicting a recession.

She said that economist Larry Summers was now predicting a recession. "I think the Biden White House has to listen to that. Listen. At the end of the day, American consumers when they go to the grocery store and they can’t afford their groceries, I grew up with a family where like, with prices up, you’re putting stuff back on the shelf," Farah Griffin said. "They've got to do more."

‘THE VIEW’ HOSTS SHUT DOWN CLAIM THAT ‘RED WAVE IS COMING’: ‘YOU DON’T KNOW THAT'

Sunny Hostin said she believed the answer was to educate the American people.

"People are only blaming the Biden Administration, and I think the education part is really important because this is a global phenomenon. There are reasons why our inflation rate is at 9.1%. If you look at all the economies around the world, 60% of the economies around the world have inflation rates that are really, really high, and that is because of the global pandemic, right? It’s a global pandemic," Hostin said, also noting the war in Ukraine. "China has slowed down its production because of the global pandemic because they had the lockdown, and then you have of course, climate change, and so there are all these factors that are leading to the fact that we have this inflation, and it’s not Joe Biden."

Clinton said that it was very clear the Biden administration cared about the American people.

"The administration has tried many things to get in front of the inflation crisis," she continued, saying that Congress thwarted Biden's efforts tp to lower the cost of prescription drugs and cut taxes. "The Biden Administration deserves credit for what they have been doing. So we can say we think they should be doing more and a different set of things, but we shouldn’t pretend they haven't cared or haven’t taken action because they do care and they have taken action."

INFLATION TIMELINE: MAPPING THE BIDEN ADMIN'S RESPONSE TO RAPID PRICE GROWTH

Farah Griffin also argued the U.S. shouldn't be relying on Saudi Arabia to increase oil production.

Goldberg and Hostin suggested oil companies lower prices.

"Don’t let people BS you about what’s going on here. You have the right when you go in to vote for the people who actually care about what’s happening with you. You have to keep an eye out for that," Goldberg said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The hosts have previously given Biden a pass on inflation and other issues the administration has dealt with. "The View" host Joy Behar asked White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in June how they plan to convince Americans that the high inflation and gas prices were not Biden's fault.

She said that Biden passed the American Rescue Plan and added that the U.S. has "some unique strengths."

"We do have a strong economy," she said. "We're going through that transition to be more in a stable, steady growth, and that's how we believe we'll be able to fight inflation."