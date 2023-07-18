'View' co-host Sunny Hostin suggests Trump might flee to Russia, North Korea: They've 'taken his passport'

"View" co-host Sunny Hostin appeared to suggest that Donald Trump might attempt to flee to Russia or North Korea during the show on Tuesday after the former president claimed on Truth Social that he expects to be indicted in connection with Jack Smith's Jan. 6 investigation.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg argued that Trump should be behind bars.

"Nobody should be above the law. You should actually be in the building that has the bars on it. You took documents and gave them to other people. They don’t let folks walk around but suddenly now, we have that exception to the rule, and this is the dangerous part of all. There should be no exceptions to this rule," she said.

Hostin said she believed there might be an exception because "bail is never supposed to be punitive, but it has to make sure that defendant will return."

"They've, I'm sure, taken his passport, I don't know what country would take him other than maybe Putin's Russia or South Korea," Hostin continued. She then quickly corrected her prediction, saying, "North Korea. North Korea."

Joy Behar suggested Saudi Arabia might take him.

Trump posted on Truth Social Tuesday morning that he expects to face both an arrest and indictment after a letter from Special Counsel Jack Smith told the Republican he is "target of the January 6th grand jury investigation."

"So, now, Joe Biden’s Attorney General, Merrick Garland, who I turned down for the United States Supreme Court (in retrospect, based on his corrupt and unethical actions, a very wise decision!), together with Joe Biden’s Department of Injustice, have effectively issued a third indictment and arrest of Joe Biden’s NUMBER ONE POLITICAL OPPONENT, who is largely dominating him in the race for the Presidency," Trump said on Truth Social.

Hostin said this indictment might not be "so hard to prove."

"The 37-count indictment, very easy to prove. This indictment is not so hard to prove because of the pressure he put on the vice president in terms of that certification, also remember the fake state of electors that he got together. Those are pretty easy to prove because a lot of it is on tape," she added.

Goldberg said the "judicial system is at risk" because Trump can "walk around and do everything he's doing."

"The judicial system is at risk when this man who used to be president can walk around and do everything he’s doing and then other people who are being put up the same way want the same treatment. There’s a problem here. We need to pay attention to what’s happening because if it ain’t good for the goose, it ain’t good for the gander," she said.

Trump also said in his Truth Social post that a "probable fourth" indictment could be coming from Atlanta, which has been investigating whether he pressured election officials to change the outcome of the 2020 election.

"THIS WITCH HUNT IS ALL ABOUT ELECTION INTERFERENCE AND A COMPLETE AND TOTAL POLITICAL WEAPONIZATION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT," Trump wrote. "It is a very sad and dark period for our Nation!"