Victor Davis Hanson: Dems have 'weaponized' coronavirus crisis to push radical agenda

Fox News contributor Victor Davis Hanson ripped Democrats for trying to manipulate the coronavirus crisis in order to institute their own agenda as America continues to deal with the pandemic.

"We're right in the middle of people dying. And so people are advocating to manipulate the crisis and more importantly, to enact an agenda that didn't have 50 percent support or we saw that in Democratic primaries," Hanson said on "The Ingraham Angle" Thursday.

"Nobody wanted the Green New Deal or Medicare-for-all or open borders."

"And then [they] also presume that things were bad before," he continued, "but the reason that we're weathering this disaster, the way we are is that we have the world's best economy."

Hanson was reacting to Democratic politicians pushing a progressive agenda in coronavirus economic stimulus legislation.

"We need it big, we need it bold and we need it futuristic, which means green," Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said about infrastructure in "phase four" package.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., rejected criticism that she tried to squeeze the Democrats' wish lists into the recently passed stimulus bills, saying "that isn't so." She said proposals to help states implement "vote by mail" and boosting Postal Service funding are needed to safely conduct elections amid the pandemic.

"This crisis has been weaponized," Hanson told Ingraham on Thursday. "And it's a tragedy because we're going to come out of it pretty well."

"But there are people who feel that they have to emphasize the downside to enact an agenda that otherwise would not be enacted without this popular depression and anger," he added.

"And yet political correctness says that we can't really identify it and condemn it, because to do so, ironically, would be to be partisan in our reaction to what is clearly a partisan manipulation of the disaster," he noted.