Victim on 'Law & Order' resists testifying against rapist because of 'systemic' inequality

A recent episode of crime drama "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" went viral after a White rape victim resisted testifying against her attacker because she's concerned he wouldn't get a fair trial due to his race.

In the January 25 episode "Truth Embargo," the character Natalie, played by actress Romina D'Ugo, is raped in a dressing room during a smash and grab robbery of a clothing store. At the hospital, Natalie denies seeing her rapist's face, despite video camera footage showing the man removing his mask before entering the dressing room.

Eventually, she "reluctantly" identifies her attacker, a Black man named Jay Watson, played by actor Mykey Cooper. Natalie's lesbian partner Brooke, played by actress Keeley Miller, explains to the detectives that Natalie is angry at the criminal justice system, according to a blog post by media watchdog NewsBusters.

"She's inconsolable," Brooke tells Captain Olivia Benson, played by actress Mariska Hargitay. "We're acutely aware of the systemic inequities that exist within the criminal justice system."

‘SYSTEMIC RACISM’ RESPONSIBLE FOR 80% OF BLACK COMMUNITY'S HEALTH ISSUES, DOCTOR ARGUES

She explains she is concerned Watson won't "receive a fair trial."

Captain Benson tells Brooke, "Well, I can't deny that there's a history of racial bias. It's certainly not a perfect system."

Natalie continues to struggle with her frustration with the sytem during the court trial. While on the stand, she refuses to identify Watson as her attacker.

Outside the courtroom, she tells the prosecutor and detective that when she was younger, her adopted brother from Cameroon received a night in juvenile detention after they both stole a pack of gum while she only received a warning.

BOSTON REPARATIONS TASK FORCE MEMBER SAYS EXAMINATION OF SLAVERY COULD YIELD ‘REAL DOLLAR’ COMPENSATION

She emotionally tells them she has the "luxury" of getting therapy to heal from her trauma, but believes her young attacker will be worse off.

"I can afford therapy. I have that luxury. And maybe, one day, I'll be okay. But if that teenager goes to prison? He may not be, ever. I don't want that," she cries.

Benson convinces Natalie to identify Watson as her attacker from the stand. Watson later explains his regret to the prosecutor and says he's "learned [his] lesson." The district attorney agrees to a plea deal and commends the teenager for taking "responsibility" for his actions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The episode went viral after being shared on X, racking up over 3 million views in 24 hours.