Former RNC chair mocked for 'debasing himself' with Kamala Harris as Captain America image: 'Embarrassing'

MSNBC's Michael Steele was mocked for posting an image of Vice President Kamala Harris as Captain America Tuesday along with the caption, "Hey @realDonaldTrump. You ready for this?"

Last week, Steele, the former chair of the Republican National Committee, was accused of pushing "conspiracy theories" when he questioned if former President Trump’s ear was actually hit by a high-caliber bullet.

This week he's getting blowback for what critics see as something similarly crazy: glorifying Harris as a Marvel superhero.

FORMER RNC CHAIR MICHAEL STEELE ON MSNBC: ‘ASSUME’ ALL REPUBLICANS ARE ‘DANGEROUS UNTIL PROVEN OTHERWISE’

"What happened to you man?" Dave Rubin, host of "The Rubin Report," questioned the former Republican.

MSNBC HOSTS SCOLDS CO-HOST FOR SAYING ‘ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT’ ON PROGRAM: WE SAY ‘UNDOCUMENTED’

"From running the RNC to debasing himself on MSNBC and posting AI-generated Dem fan fiction. Gives you a good glimpse at how the Republican Party was run for a couple of decades, and why voters were so hungry for someone like Donald Trump to start fighting," Christopher Bedford, senior politics editor and DC correspondent for TheBlaze, posted.

"In the last eight years or so, liberal group think and mass delusions lend a sense of hyper reality and creepiness to daily life that makes my skin crawl. This is psychotic," Michael Brendan Dougherty, senior writer at National Review said.

David Marcus shared a direct quote from his Fox News Digital column the day before that read: "Kamala could campaign in a Captain America costume and everyone would see right through it, exposing her lack of accomplishments and years of lying about Joe," in response to the tweet.

"This is the most embarrassing thing anyone has posted on this site in history," Republican communicator Matt Whitlock posted.

"The former RNC chairman, ladies and gentlemen. I'll hand it to him: he is incapable of embarrassment," political commentator Tom Woods said.

Harris is so far unchallenged for the Democratic nomination, which will be formally decided at the Aug. 19 convention in Chicago. President Biden endorsed her after dropping out of the 2024 presidential race Sunday.