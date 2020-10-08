USA Today ‘messed up’ by leaving Pence out of poll asking who won vice presidential debate

USA Today apparently forgot about Vice President Mike Pence Wednesday night, when the newspaper tweeted a poll asking who won the vice presidential debate and listed only “Kamala Harris,” “Joe Biden,” “the pesky fly” and “I didn’t watch” as options.

The mistaken tweet was posted shortly after the end of the debate, which was moderated by USA Today's Washington bureau chief Susan Page.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, tweeted a image of the now-deleted poll and asked, “Think the media has an agenda? Mike Pence isn’t even listed as an option on their ‘poll.’”

The paper replaced the initial poll with another version that listed Pence as an option instead of Biden. USA Today then made light of the gaffe by tweeting a third poll asking, “Is this a corrected poll because USA TODAY messed up the first one?”

Readers could only select “yes” as an answer.

USA Today did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The corrected poll received more than 230,000 votes and more than 24,000 people chimed in on the self-deprecating message.

The “pesky fly” option refers to the now-viral insect that landed on Pence’s head and stayed there for more than two minutes late in the proceedings.