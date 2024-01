Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The players on the USA junior hockey team went viral after they belted out the national anthem to celebrate their victory.

The U.S. National Junior Team secured gold at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden on Friday, and shortly after prevailing over their Swedish counterparts, the players gathered to sing the national anthem.

Canadian-based network TSN Sports aired the footage, as observers were quick to applaud the team's emotional show of national pride.

Several of the players joined "Fox & Friends" on Monday to recount what the patriotic moment meant to their team and how the instance was indicative of the "culture" on their team.

"I would say just for us… just shows how much we love our country and… how we came together in such a short amount of time," University of Michigan sophomore Rutger McGroarty told Steve Doocy.

"We set a culture for ourselves, and… we won the gold medal," he continued. "So… we're all pretty fired up."

After the players garnered international attention for their profound patriotism, former ESPN host Sage Steele called out her previous employer for not highlighting the players' "special moment."

"Crazy that CANADA's top sports network @TSN_Sports chose to show this special moment from AMERICA's junior hockey team after winning gold..but AMERICA's largest sports network @espn chose to completely ignore it on all social media platforms," she wrote on X.

"Also crazy considering ESPN's rights deal with the @NHL. Unlike so many famous millionaire athletes who complain about this country but gladly take the [money emoji]... it's SO refreshing to see such pride from these young men!!!!"

Riley Gaines also took to X to weigh in on the viral moment, calling out soccer star Megan Rapinoe, who is widely known for taking a knee during the national anthem.

"Hey @mPinoe, take notes," she wrote.

Despite the controversy surrounding the national anthem, the players were elated about the international win. Doocy asked them if they plan on continuing their hockey career as professionals.

"That's the goal. Obviously a lot can happen in the future, but we're all looking forward to having that opportunity and… keep working on our game," Ryan Chesley, a University of Minnesota sophomore responded.

The United States women's national soccer team faced criticism last summer for standing silent as "The Star Spangled Banner" played.

When the team lined up on the field prior to the start of their opening 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup match against Vietnam, critics questioned why no one sung the words.

The entire opposing team appeared to passionately sing as Vietnam's national anthem "Tiến Quân Ca," or "Song of a Marching Army" was played. The players seemed to sing in unison, and all 11 athletes held their right hands over their hearts.