US immigration announces 'third gender option' on citizenship form

As of Monday, immigrants can now select a third gender option, or "X," when applying for naturalization.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) released a news alert that revealed that it had revised Form N-400, the Application for Naturalization, to provide "Another Gender Identity," the first USCIS form to do so.

"Historically, USCIS forms and associated documents have only offered two gender options: ‘Male (M)’ and ‘Female (F).’ This has created significant barriers for requestors who do not identify with either of those options. Limiting benefit requestors to two gender options also creates administrative challenges for USCIS when we receive birth certificates or other official government-issued documents with a gender other than M or F," the statement read.

It continued, "Adding a third gender option helps ensure that secure identity documents and biographical data are accurate and helps both external stakeholders and individuals requesting immigration benefits. It is also consistent with federal and state agencies that have adopted a third gender option, such as the U.S. Department of State’s expanded passport services to offer gender X in their application."

ILLEGAL ALIENS WHO ARE LGBTQ 'MAY NOT BE DETAINED' UNDER DEMOCRATS' NEW BILL

According to the statement, Form N-400 is the only USCIS form that includes the third gender option currently, but the organization is working on "additional form revisions" to provide it elsewhere.

The applicant would not need to "provide supporting documentation" to choose the third option, and the gender that an applicant selects would not need to match the gender marked on other documents such as a birth certificate, passport or state I.D.

However, the USCIS warned that selecting the "X" option may require applicants to visit a Social Security office to update their citizenship status or obtain a Social Security card. The USCIS noted that the Social Security Administration is developing ways to accept the third gender option.

The USCIS sent Fox News Digital a statement saying the Application for Naturalization is the first form that includes a third gender option.

"On April 1, 2024, USCIS published a new edition of Form N-400, Application for Naturalization, which is the first USCIS form to include a third gender option, 'X', defined as "Another Gender Identity,'" the statement said. "The X gender option is not currently available on any other forms. Benefit requestors should review each form to see which options are available and must continue to submit the form in accordance with the form instructions."

The USCIS originally announced that it would be updating its policies to accept "the self-identified gender marker for individuals requesting immigration benefits." It previously did not include application forms for naturalization.

"The gender marker they select does not need to match the gender marker indicated on their supporting documentation," the USCIS said in 2023. "The update also clarifies that people requesting benefits do not need to submit proof of their gender identity when submitting a request to change their gender marker, except for those submitting Form N-565, Application for Replacement Naturalization/Citizenship Document."

CALIFORNIA STATE HEALTH INSURANCE TO COVER SEX CHANGES FOR ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

At the time, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) stated that it was working to expand options on these forms.

"In April 2021, DHS published a Request for Public Input seeking the public’s feedback on barriers to USCIS benefits and services. Responses to this request indicated that the evidentiary requirements associated with gender marker changes created barriers for individuals requesting immigration benefits," the press release said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP