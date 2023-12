Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Longtime Democratic strategist James Carville is the subject of a forthcoming documentary which he says will feature him speaking on behalf of the majority of voters who don't want Joe Biden running again in 2024.

According to a report from The Ankler, the documentary is directed by Matthew Tyrnauer and depicts, in part, Carville's "thus-far quixotic fight within his own tent to persuade President Joe Biden to step aside as his party’s candidate."

Ankler writer Richard Rushfield, who like Carville worked for President Clinton's 1992 campaign, described the film as showing the "lion of Democratic politics" as he "embarks on one last crusade to stop Donald Trump from regaining office."

Speaking with Fox News Digital on Friday, Carville confirmed the documentary and said he was a de facto representative for the "72% of the people who don’t want that choice and will continue to express that opinion."

Carville has spent the past year telling anyone who would listen that Biden is vulnerable to losing to Trump in 2024, and the polls are bearing that out, with surveys consistently showing him trailing, both nationally and in critical swing states.

Polls over the past two years have also consistently shown a majority of Democrats would prefer someone other than Biden as the 2024 nominee; one in September from CNN showed two-thirds of Democratic leaners didn't want him as the nominee again, with Biden's advanced age a constant issue. However, no serious alternative to him has emerged and, short of dropping out of the race, Biden appears the shoo-in to be the party's standard-bearer next year.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dropped out of the Democratic race to run as an independent and Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., is barely resonating in the polls since he launched his longshot challenger campaign in October.

Carville told The Atlantic that leading Democrats haven't disagreed with him when he's voiced concerns about Biden's viability, but, rather, they've told him "you can't say that." Biden's media and political supporters note naysayers have counted him out wrongly before.

Carville is afraid his team is underestimating the possibility of Trump winning again, which he called "catastrophic" and likely the "end of the Constitution" in a recent interview with The Free Press.

Carville rose to national fame as the chief strategist of Bill Clinton's first presidential campaign, which was captured in the 1993 documentary "The War Room." The behind-the-scenes footage of him and fellow spin doctor and Clinton aide George Stephanopoulos – now an ABC News journalist – made them both household political names.

Since "The War Room," many campaigns and political outfits have allowed controlled access to filmmakers. Carville agreed with consensus that the 2016 doc "Weiner," which showed the painful political collapse of New York mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner, was one of the best in recent memory. In that case, the documentarians had already gotten remarkable access to Weiner in 2013 before more sexting revelations emerged that torpedoed his candidacy.

"That's the rich thing," Carville said. "[Sometimes] you start with something, you get nothing."

Carville also confirmed he and Stephanopoulos, old friends dating back to their campaign days, still speak several times a week, as reportedly shown in the documentary. Stephanopoulos left Democratic politics in the 1990s and went on to become a host at ABC for "Good Morning America" and "This Week."

Carville, known by his nickname "The Ragin' Cajun" due to his Louisiana roots, has been a frequent on-air political commentator over the years and even been parodied on "Saturday Night Live."

It's unclear when the documentary will be released, and according to The Ankler, it is still looking for a distributor. Tyrnauer didn't return a request for comment.