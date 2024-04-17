University of North Carolina may scrap DEI goals, roles in dramatic policy shift

Another state university system is moving to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) requirements and roles from its campuses, as part of a growing backlash to DEI ideology in schools across the country.

The University of North Carolina (UNC) board of governors committee will meet Wednesday to vote on a policy that would repeal and replace the system's existing diversity and inclusion policy, WRAL News reported. Seventeen college campuses within the UNC system would be affected by the decision.

The proposed policy indicates that DEI roles held by senior administration officials could be eliminated, as they also have been at state universities in Florida and Texas.

Under the current policy, each school must have senior-level officials as its System Office D&I Liaison, Institutional D&I Officer, and an Institutional Inclusion Executive. These roles may go to the same person or be assigned separately. However, these roles are not included under the new policy being considered.

The current policy also establishes a UNC System diversity and inclusion council which devises metrics and goals, and reports the "impact" of these policies annually to the Boards of Trustees. However, this section is also eliminated under the new proposed policy, WRAL reported.

While maintaining UNC's commitment to nondiscrimination, the new policy emphasizes maintaining "academic freedom," "institutional neutrality," "free speech and expression," and "equality of all persons and viewpoints."

The new policy states each school must give a report by September 1 certifying that it has fully complied "with the University’s commitment to institutional neutrality and nondiscrimination required by law and this policy and shall describe in substance the actions taken to achieve compliance."

"The chancellors’ certifications shall also include a report on reductions in force and spending, along with changes to job titles and position descriptions, undertaken as a result of implementing this policy and how those savings achieved from these actions can be redirected to initiatives related to student success and well-being," it continues.

If the policy is approved by the governance committee, it will go before the Republican-held board of governors for a vote in May, WRAL reported.

The university has already taken steps to cut DEI from its campuses.

Fox News Digital previously reported that the school voted to ban DEI statements and compelled speech from admission, hiring, promotion and tenure in February.

If the new measure is approved, UNC could follow the lead of Texas and Florida, where DEI positions were slashed from public universities to comply with state laws.

In March, the University of Florida fired all employees and administrative appointments for its DEI offices.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who championed eliminating DEI from public institutions in his state, said he hoped others would follow Florida's example.

"DEI is toxic and has no place in our public universities. I’m glad that Florida was the first state to eliminate DEI and I hope more states follow suit," DeSantis said.

