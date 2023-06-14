University of Arkansas seeks to dissolve DEI division, chancellor reveals

The University of Arkansas aims to dissolve its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) division, Chancellor Charles Robinson announced in an email on Tuesday.

Robinson wrote that starting in fall 2023, existing resources and personnel assigned to the division of DEI will shift into the Student Success, Student Affairs, Human Resources, and the Office of Equal Opportunity and Compliance and University Advancement. The purpose behind the move, Robinson explains, is so that "these areas can expand programs around access, opportunity and developing a culture of belonging for all students and employees."

Furthermore, the Office of Equal Opportunity & Compliance will be combined with Human Resources.

"The strategic planning process has affirmed that supporting equal opportunity, access, and belonging are critical to our land-grant mission and university values. It is my belief based on my experience as having served as Vice Chancellor for Diversity, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, Provost – and now as Chancellor – that we can accomplish better outcomes by reallocating resources into these essential areas," Robinson said.

An email from UA Director of Media Relations John Thomas said that "all DEI office employees will have the opportunity to be reassigned to a new position in a different unit focused on student or employee recruitment and success," according to Arkansas Advocate.

The Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion division mantra has faced criticism recently and has been addressed by government officials and higher education institutions.

Back in May, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation that bans all state funding for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs in the state's universities.

The bill is DeSantis' latest offensive against what he calls "woke" influences on education. Recent years have also seen him pass legislation that grants parents more authority over their children's education in elementary, middle, and high school.

Furthermore, the University of Houston system in March announced the removal of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion statements from its hiring practices, joining other public universities in Texas to ditch the statements following a directive from the Texas governor.

According to an email sent to the campus community by the University of Houston Chancellor Renu Khator, DEI statements or factors will no longer be used in hiring or promotion processes.

