Undocumented immigrant tells CNN he supported Trump 'for the economy'

An undocumented migrant spoke to CNN for a segment that aired on Thursday and said that he supported President-elect Trump for the economy, but spoke out against the president-elect's mass deportations plan.

"So you support Donald Trump because of the economy?" The CNN reporter asked, to which he responded, "for the economy, yes."

CNN spoke to two Hispanic families with mixed legal status for the segment about Trump's plans to deport illegal immigrants in the U.S.

"I don‘t support the anti-immigrant action," he said, as the reporter asked about Trump's plan for mass deportations. "No, it's not human."

CNN also spoke to a family who was fearful of President-elect Trump's plans to deport illegal immigrants, and one told the reporter that he had just gotten his green card after being in the country for 33 years.

"I just became a green card holder after 33 years of being in this country. I don‘t think people understand the fear. It is a constant shadow hanging over our heads," he told the outlet.

He also said Latinos were hesitant to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris because of misogyny and "anti-Blackness."

The undocumented immigrant who told CNN that he supported the president-elect for the economy also said, "Democrats forget the promise when these guys are in office in Washington," while explaining why Latino men voted for Trump.

The CNN reporter added that the immigrant "hopes Trump finds compassion for immigrant fathers like him who are not criminals."

"He is saying that he would not regret supporting Donald Trump," the reporter said before following up again. "So you are really not talking about yourself, your thinking about your children and the future of your children?"

He responded and said he wanted better for his kids.

Several media pundits have attributed Latino support for Trump to misogyny and racism.