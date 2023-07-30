UFO whistleblower, GOP lawmaker urge increased transparency on Pentagon's UAPs program: 'It's beyond belief'

Former Navy pilot Ryan Graves and Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., urged more transparency from the U.S. government on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) after a historic congressional hearing with military whistleblowers.

Graves and Burchett discussed allegations of the Pentagon's secretive handling of UAPs and programs related to crash retrieval and reverse engineering on "Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy."

"Congress is now talking about this in a way they haven't before, and I think even some of the members that attended the hearing themselves were shocked to hear what was said," Graves said Sunday.

UFO WHISTLEBLOWER PRAISES HISTORIC CONGRESSIONAL HEARING ON 'NON-HUMAN' CRAFT: 'INFLECTION POINT'

Last week, the former U.S. Navy F-18 pilot was joined by U.S. Air Force intelligence officer David Grusch and retired U.S. Navy commander David Fravor at a House Oversight Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs regarding UAPs, formerly known as unidentified flying objects (UFO).

Graves stated during his testimony that, "The objects that are being seen by commercial pilots are performing maneuvers that are unexplainable due to our current understanding of our technology and our capabilities as a country."

Grusch claimed that the government was in possession of "non-human" biological material, which was allegedly recovered from retrieved crashed craft.

UFO LEGISLATION TO USHER IN NEW AGE OF TRANSPARENCY: 'LONG PAST TIME'

Burchett has advocated for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to create a select committee on UAPs and described the situation as "beyond belief," emphasizing the potential risk posed to both America's military and commercial aircraft, as well as the Pentagon's "denial" of the issue. He further cited transparency as a primary concern for the Pentagon withholding such critical information that affects national security and the safety of Americans.

"We better keep digging, and I hope Congress, and I hope the speaker agrees with us and appoints that special committee," Burchett said.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to Graves, the stigma associated with reporting UAP sightings is "so bad," it has discouraged commercial aviators from reporting encounters with UAPs. He added, that combined with the Department of Defense's reluctance to release any information, it has the potential to create a hazardous environment in the skies.

When asked if Americans should be worried that the U.S. government has retrieved non-human "biologies," Graves reassured Americans, stating that, "Based off of the hearing and the way it's been performed, I think we are [up to the task]."

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media.