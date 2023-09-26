UAW president sees 'no point' in meeting Trump: 'He serves a billionaire class'

United Auto Workers (UAW) president Shawn Fain sees "no point" in meeting with former President Donald Trump during his planned visit on Wednesday.

UAW went on strike against the "Big Three" auto companies General Motors, Ford and Stellantis on Sept. 15. A few days later, Trump announced that he would travel to Detroit to speak with several former and current union members regarding the strike and their demands.

Speaking on CNN’s "The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer," Fain denounced this visit and insisted that he sees no point in meeting with a servant of the "billionaire class."

"I see no point in meeting with him because I don’t think the man has – has any bit of care about what our workers stand for, what the working class stands for. He serves the billionaire class and that’s what’s wrong with this country," Fain said.

When pressed on whether that meant he would endorse President Joe Biden, Fain denied any support.

"It’s not an endorsement for anyone. It’s just flat-out how I view the former president," he explained.

Regarding Trump’s upcoming visit, Fain attacked the former president for trying to present himself as a pro-union ally.

"I find the pathetic irony that the former president is gonna hold a rally for union members at a non-union business. And you know, all you have to do is look at his track record. His track record speaks for itself. In 2008 during the Great Recession, he blamed UAW members. He blamed our contracts for everything that was wrong with these companies. That’s a complete lie," Fain said.

He added, "And the ultimate show of his– how much he cares about our workers was in 2019 when he was the president of the United States. Where was he then? GM– our workers at GM were on strike for 60 days. For two months, they were out there on the picket lines. I didn’t see him hold a rally. I didn’t see him stand up at the picket line. And I sure as hell didn’t hear him comment about it. He’s missing in action."

The union is currently seeking a shorter work week, higher pay and better retirement benefits.

President Biden met with UAW members at the picket line on Tuesday, making him the first president to do so. During the event, Biden responded "yes" to a question as to whether he supported the autoworkers demand for a 40% raise. This diverted from the White House’s previous response to strike negotiations.

"What we're saying is we're not going to get into the negotiation. Right? This is — When it comes to a negotiation, that is something for the parties to decide on. That is something for them to discuss," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Monday.

She added, "To be very clear, he is standing with them to make sure that they get a fair share. That is what he's standing with them on. He's standing with them — and we've said this — that they get — the record profits mean a record contract for UAW. That is why he's going. That is what he's standing for/"

