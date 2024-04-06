U.S. Senate candidate goes viral for blaming NY earthquake on climate change, deletes post

Green Party member U.S. Senate candidate for New Jersey Christina Amira Khalil went viral after posting a theory to social media that the earthquake that rocked New York and New Jersey on Friday was caused by climate change.

Prominent social media users mocked the post, which also received an X "Community Note" fact check providing the real reason for the event.

Khalil took so much criticism for the post that she ended up deleting it and switching her account to "protected" mode so that the public couldn’t view her posts any longer.

STRONG NEW JERSEY EARTHQUAKE FELT IN NYC RATTLES 'VARNEY & CO.' STUDIO WHILE ON AIR

Following the 4.8 magnitude earthquake that was felt New York, New Jersey, and other northeast U.S. states, Khalil posted on X, "I experienced my first earthquake in NJ. We never get earthquakes. The climate crisis is real. The weirdest experience ever."

The aspiring politician’s theory went viral only hours after it was posted, gaining millions of views thanks to the help of big accounts sharing it for the sake of mocking it on their feeds.

Users like GOP Congressman Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, laid into the progressive politician’s post, writing, "Holy crap. I was just joking about people blaming climate change and then this genius pops up. A Senate candidate no less!"

TAIWAN EARTHQUAKE: RESCUE OPERATIONS ONGOING AS DEATH TOLL REACHES 12

Conservative commentator Paul Szypula wrote, "Senate candidate Christina Amira Khalil just said that ‘climate crisis’ caused today’s earthquake in New Jersey. Climate doesn’t cause earthquakes — they’re caused by tectonic plates shifting. This woman is a moron."

Pro-Trump influencer "Brick Suit" wrote, "Christina Amira Khalil, a U.S. Senate candidate from New Jersey, blocked me after I asked her to explain her position that today's earthquake in New Jersey was caused by ‘the climate crisis.’ What a snowflake."

The Babylon Bee Editor-In-Chief Kyle Mann joked, "Gonna have a call with my Babylon Bee writers to figure out how we failed to come up with ‘the earthquake was caused by climate change’ before the libs did."

Conservative author Carmine Sabia wrote, "The hilarious part is, she’s doubling down on this climate, change and earthquake link with links to stories. Earthquakes have been happening for billions of years. But now it’s the climate. I keep telling you these people are not serious. Pay no attention to them."

Prominent right wing influencer account "The Rabbit Hole" provided an observation, stating, "Random earthquakes can be attributed to climate change but we can’t point out the obvious connection between crime rates rising in 2020 to depolicing movements like BLM."

In addition to the mockery, Khalil received an official "Community Note" fact-checking her post. It stated, "NJ is located near a fault line, and has often experienced earthquakes."

After seeing all the ridicule, the candidate replied in a follow-up post, stating, "Pretty cool, I upset a lot of bots."

However, she eventually deleted the post and locked her account so that the public couldn’t see its activity.

Fox News Digital reached out to Khalil for comment.