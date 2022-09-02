Tyrus: Parents have to 'take responsibility,' and not blame the schools

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tyrus highlights how parents are "not parenting good enough" and need to start playing a larger role in their child's education so as to not rely on the school system on "Gutfeld!"

TYRUS: You always, you know, everyone wants to go at the schools and the teachers and first world problems. But it's parenting. We're not parenting good enough. Our forefathers, whether they were free or not free, had to deal with famine, disease, the occasional bear running through your house. Wars. And they were able to educate and become important people. My mother worked 90 hours a week raising two boys. We were stuck at the dinner table doing our schoolwork. If the average parent who is complaining about their kid's reading level and math level looks at their phone and sees how much time they spend on the Internet and social media and how much time they spend with their kids reading, writing and arithmetic. I think they'd be shocked at the time. So we can't wait, especially with this administration. They're not going to fix it. The only one who can fix it is us. We have to take responsibility. And we have to maybe not watch the ten seasons on Netflix. Maybe we miss out on the season premiere or something because our asses are on the kitchen table working with our kids because it's up to us.

