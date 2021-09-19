Two national anthems 'unhealthy' for unification of America: Jason Whitlock

NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas criticized the NFL’s decision to play the Black national anthem before the 2021 season-opening and radio host Jason Whitlock told "Fox & Friends Weekend" that he agrees there’s a conversation to be had.

Whitlock spoke with Thomas in an interview Thursday, as part of the "Fearless with Jason Whitlock" podcast, where the former basketball star suggested that playing both national anthems is only dividing the country instead of unifying it.

"He was pointing out the obvious that I think we all agree on," Whitlock said. "You can’t have two national anthems if you want to be one country."

NFL 2021 SEASON WILL INCLUDE BLACK NATIONAL ANTHEM, SOCIAL JUSTICE MESSAGES AGAIN: REPORT

The radio host said his two-hour conversation with Thomas focused largely on racial division in the U.S. and how "race is a false construct" to get ahead of.

"Anybody that’s a rational person realizes two national anthems is unhealthy," he said. "It’s not unifying."

"The NFL has bent over backward for Black Lives Matter and the Marxist agenda and has adopted practices that totally contradict everything you’re taught in team sports and everything that the NFL was about."

Whitlock argued that football Sundays in America used to be a day of unconditional unity until the league involved itself in politics by "kissing the ring" of the BLM movement.

Thomas also spoke to Whitlock about the intentions of America’s founding fathers which was not to box people by skin color but to bring an entire population together "under one umbrella."

Whitlock described the interview with Thomas as a "journey" since the former NBA player was willing to challenge his background of "far-left thinking" as a graduate from Cal-Berkeley.

"So some of what you hear will be like, ‘Wow! I totally get it. I agree,’" he said. "And then you’ll hear like, ‘Well, this is a man at odds with himself.’"