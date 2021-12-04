Chris Cuomo firing from CNN prompts swift reaction: 'So glad we will never see this again'

After CNN anchor Chris Cuomo was fired from the scandal-plagued liberal network on Saturday night, many on Twitter were quick to give their reaction.

Cuomo was fired after "a respected law firm" conducted an internal review of his involvement in helping his brother, disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, in his defense regarding sexual harassment allegations.

CNN's announcement noted that during the internal review "additional information" was found.

Reaction poured in moments after the announcement was made.

"So glad we will never see this again," Fox News' Janice Dean, whose in-laws died following Andrew Cuomo's COVID nursing home scandal in 2020, tweeted following the announcement.

Conservative political strategist Caleb Hull tweeted that Cuomo should have been fired "a long time ago."

"Chris Cuomo should have been fired a long time ago when he tested positive for COVID, left his house anyway, got into a fight with a cyclist, and then making a spectacle of him leaving quarantine for the ‘first time' when we all knew the truth," Hull said.

Washington Examiner reporter Jerry Dunleavy said on Twitter that Cuomo used the statement to "brag" about his ratings on the show.

CNN TERMINATES CHRIS CUOMO 'EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY'

Siraj Hashmi, a former staffer for the Washington Examiner, responded to Cuomo's statement by sending it to the infamous "List," where bad tweets are highlighted.

Ken Klippenstein, investigative reporter at The Intercept, responded to Cuomo's statement, saying that he might want to change his Twitter biography.

"Can’t wait for the eventual ABC special ‘The Cuomo Brothers: One Year Later’ and the eventual Netflix docuseries simply titled ‘Cuomo,' Business Insider Reporter Grace Panetta tweeted.

CNN'S BRIAN STELTER ON CHRIS CUOMO FIRING: HE CAUSED 'SO MANY HEADACHES' FOR CNN, STAFFERS WERE 'VERY UNHAPPY'

Krystal Ball, host of the "Breaking Points" podcast pointed out that Cuomo's statement responding to the CNN announcement contained no apology.

The Daily Wire's Michael Knowles said that "The House of Cuomo is no more."