Twitter slaps Trump tweet with another disclaimer claiming 'voting by mail is safe and secure'

Twitter slapped a disclaimer on a tweet sent by President Trump on Wednesday, urging readers to “learn how voting by mail is safe and secure” despite the commander in chief's calling the system “corrupt.”

Trump responded to a tweet from Ari Fleischer that noted NBC News labeled town hall participants “undecided” when they had already admitted they planned to vote for Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

“Ari, THE MEDIA IS CORRUPT, JUST LIKE OUR DEMOCRAT RUN BALLOT SYSTEM IS CORRUPT! Look at what’s happening with Fake, Missing and Fraudulent Ballots all over the Country??? VOTE,” Trump wrote.

Twitter added a disclaimer, “Learn how voting by mail is safe and secure,” with a link that takes readers to a page claiming voting by mail is “legal and safe” despite the president's message.

“With the 2020 US general election approaching on November 3, experts and fact checkers have continued to assure American voters that voting by mail is a safe and secure option, especially in the middle of a pandemic,” Twitter’s page said. “Deadlines and rules vary from state to state, so it is important that voters check with their state and county about how to properly vote by mail if this is the voting method they choose, experts say.”

Recently, ABC News reported that ballots were thrown in the trash, the New York Post reported that mislabeled absentee ballots are an issue in Brooklyn and the Washington Examiner reported that Virginia voters have received duplicate ballots. Trump and his supports have condemned the process, but many Democrats feel the president is simply laying the foundation to claim voter fraud if he loses on Election Day.

Facebook and Twitter have both come under fire for steps they’ve taken that attempt to limit what they consider misinformation on their platforms. Both companies cracked down on Trump comparing COVID-19 to the seasonal flu on Tuesday, with Twitter adding a disclaimer to the president’s tweet and Facebook erasing it completely.

Trump 2020 deputy communications director Matt Wolking recently blasted Twitter for trying to “dictate what news stories people are allowed to see” and accused the social media platform of bias after it added the “vote by mail is safe and secure” label to a tweet sent by a campaign staffer.

“Once again Twitter’s left-wing censors and manipulators targeted someone for committing the crime of sharing news reports that Twitter doesn’t like. These far-left activists trying to dictate what news stories people are allowed to see are the real threat to our democracy and free and fair elections,” Wolking told Fox News last week, noting that Twitter initially removed the tweet altogether.