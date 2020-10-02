Twitter says it will remove content, potentially suspend accounts over death wishes for Trump

Twitter issued a statement amid President Trump's positive coronavirus diagnosis, saying that it would remove content hoping for his or anyone else's death resulting from fatal diseases.

"[T]weets that wish or hope for death, serious bodily harm or fatal disease against *anyone* are not allowed and will need to be removed," the social media giant said.

The message came after President Trump departed for Walter Reed Medical Center "out of an abundance of caution" surrounding his positive coronavirus diagnosis.

It noted, however, that not all content would automatically prompt a suspension. Under its abusive behavior policy, Twitter says it considers "a number of factors" when determining the appropriate penalty for violations.

"For example, we may ask someone to remove the violating content and serve a period of time in read-only mode before they can Tweet again," the policy read.

"Subsequent violations will lead to longer read-only periods and may eventually result in permanent suspension. If an account is engaging primarily in abusive behavior, we may permanently suspend the account upon initial review."

Twitter also reportedly told Vice's Motherboard that it was "prioritizing the removal of content when it has a clear call to action that could potentially cause real-world harm.”

In a video posted to the platform Friday, Trump thanked Americans for their support during this difficult time.

“I want to thank everybody for the tremendous support,” Trump said. “I am going to Walter Reed Hospital. I think I’m doing very well, but we’re going to make sure that things work out."

Earlier in the day, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany claimed he was experiencing "mild" symptoms of the virus, which has impacted people with varying severity.