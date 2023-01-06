Twitter gets heated after WWE announces return of founder Vince McMahon: ‘This is a nightmare’

Pro wrestling fans and journalists uttered a collective groan after reports emerged that Vince McMahon, the founder of WWE, would return to the Board.

WWE shared an official press release Friday confirming the news.

"Today, we announce that the founder of WWE, Vince McMahon, will be returning to the Board," said Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, Co-CEO Nick Khan and Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque.

Vince McMahon stated on Thursday that "WWE has an exceptional management team in place, and I do not intend for my return to have any impact on their roles, duties, or responsibilities."

Some fans of the WWE franchise took the news hard, criticizing McMahon for sabotaging the business.

"Vince McMahon being back at WWE could seriously impact the involvement of people like The Rock and John Cena for WrestleMania 39," tweeted WrestleZone senior editor Matt Black. "The last thing Hollywood actors want right now is that kind of negative press surrounding them."

Wrestling commentator Jerry D'Erasmo targeted McMahon directly on Twitter. "All it took was 6 days into the New Year, and WWE has potentially already been destroyed. Vince McMahon is officially back on the Board of Directors and if you don’t think he is making ALL day to day decisions, you’re out of your f------ mind. This is a nightmare."

He wrote in a previous tweet that "McMahon Vince is a F------ LIAR. If he returns in ANY WAY, SHAPE OR FORM CREATIVELY, the WWE is DOOMED. Absolutely finished."

Twitch streamer Billy Mays III joked that someone should distract McMahon from taking control of WWE a day before the news was officially confirmed. "[Q]uick someone put a VR headset on Vince McMahon and just let him play with a WWE simulator for the rest of his days."

OutKick founder Clay Travis predicted that WWE might become even more valuable than the Phoenix Suns, a basketball team. "WWE stock is up $13 today on news Vince McMahon wants to put the company up for sale. If the Phoenix Suns are worth $4 billion, I don’t see any reason why WWE couldn’t be worth $8-$10 billion for the right buyer."

McMahon declared that he was the best person to bring WWE into a new era.

"The only way for WWE to fully capitalize on this opportunity is for me to return as Executive Chairman and support the management team in the negotiations for our media rights and to combine that with a review of strategic alternatives."

