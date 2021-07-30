Dave Rubin responds to Twitter locking his account over COVID 'misinformation'

Author Dave Rubin joined "Fox News Primetime" Friday to discuss being locked out of his account right after tweeting a message about the latest COVID-19 rhetoric coming from the Biden administration, just to have Twitter reverse course a few hours later and claim it was a mistake.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic Big Tech companies have taken extra steps to remove what they deem "misinformation" from their platform, and sometimes even outright banned individuals who they claim violated their rules.

"All the mistakes go in our direction it’s very, very weird. Look, in essence, all my tweet said is that the federal government is looking into vax mandates, that’s what Biden said yesterday. I said the vaccines clearly aren't working as promised that’s obvious because they are putting us all in masks again or they want to, and I said they are prepping us for booster shots which we know is happening," Rubin said.

"They locked me out of my account for 12 hours. I will tell you, this Tammy, if you have never been locked out of Twitter, they give you a countdown like a nuclear bomb going off so you can actually watch the 12 hours go down," he continued.

Twitter eventually contacted Rubin to tell him the suspension was an "error," to which Rubin responded, "today's errors are yesterday's misinformation."

"This is stuff being reported in The Washington Post and CNN and USA Today as I tweeted about this morning once they let me out of jail. The simple fact is, we're watching a narrative collapse. One of the things that’s happening in America right now is the left and the mainstream media and big tech, they love narrative rather than truth."