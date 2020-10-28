Twitter users mock its CEO Jack Dorsey for 'disgustingly unkempt' beard at Senate hearing

The beard of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey stole the show on Wednesday when honchos from technology giants including Facebook and Google testified before a Senate panel on tech companies’ treatment of speech and information on their platforms.

Dorsey participated remotely and viewers were shocked by his lengthy, messy beard.

Dorsey’s beard was compared to Santa Claus, called “disgustingly unkempt” and even labeled simply “ridiculous.”

“If I wanted to be lied to by Jack Dorsey, I could just read his tweets. I don’t need to be further insulted watching him lie under oath with a disgustingly unkempt beard,” Turning Point USA staffer Richard Armande Mills responded.

Mediaite’s Colby Hall noted, “The homeless problem in the Bay Area is out of control.”

Dorsey's beard even ended up with its own Twitter account.

