Twitter calls out Bloomberg's 'Freudian slip' after saying he 'bought' House Dem seats in 2018 midterms

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg continued to be a target at the Democratic presidential debate Tuesday night, but Twitter wasn't any kinder, as some accused him of making a "Freudian slip" about his involvement in the 2018 midterm elections.

Bloomberg, who has repeatedly been slammed by progressive candidates Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., over his financial influence in past elections, defended his spending on stage in South Carolina by giving himself a pat on the back for helping Democrats retake the House of Representatives.

"They talk about 40 Democrats, 21 of those are people that I spent $100 million to help elect," Bloomberg said. "All of the new Democrats that came in put [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi in charge and gave Congress the ability to control this president."

He added: "I bought -- I uh, got them."

Many on social media caught the billionaire "correcting" himself.

"Wow!!! He’s admitting he BOUGHT those seats! OMG!" Donald Trump Jr. tweeted.

"Bloomberg with a Freudian slip there accidentally saying he BOUGHT 21 moderate Democrats," The Hill's Saagar Enjeti wrote.

"Mike Bloomberg just slipped up and said he 'bought' the new class of freshman House Democrats. LOL! That's right Mike," journalist Michael Tracey said.

"Bloomberg accidentally utters that he 'bought' the Democrats who won in 2018," Daily Caller editor Vince Coglianese said, adding: "Hahahahahahaha."