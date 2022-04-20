Tulsi Gabbard: Parents should have the right to raise children without fear of government

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard told Sean Hannity Tuesday that she supports Florida's Parental Rights in Education law and believes conservative parents should have the right to raise their kids without fear of the government.

TULSI GABBARD: I think that anything that gets in the way of parents who love their kids, who want what's best for their kids, the government, getting in the way of their being able to raise their children, impart their values on them is not going to help people electorally, but it's also just further undermining this trend that we're seeing, Sean, where whether it's this issue or it's critical race theory or education or other things. What we're seeing is the government increasingly encroaching on this relationship, driving a wedge between parents and their kids and taking away parents rights one by one. This is a dangerous thing. Conservative parents should have the right to raise their kids to impart their values on their kids without fear of the government saying, "Well, you're a bad parent and because you're a bad parent, we're going to take your kids away from you." And frankly, woke parents have the right to do the same. They have the right to raise their kids and impart their values to them as well. Unelected government bureaucrats or the government in any way should not be encroaching on this relationship and further taking away parents rights.