Human rights lawyer pans US-Russia conflict: 'I thought the Cold War was wrong, and haven't changed views'

In the latest episode of "Tucker Carlson Today" on Fox Nation, host Tucker Carlson interviewed human rights attorney and author Dan Kovalik, who recently wrote a book about "The Plot to Scapegoat Russia."

A longtime critic of many aspects of the Cold War, Kovalik told Carlson he formerly represented steelworkers in places like Pennsylvania and Ohio, but recently returned to the topic of Cold War given his new book and President Biden's insistence the U.S. unwaveringly support Kyiv.

"If you're over 40, you remember when this country was in an undeclared war against the Soviet Union. That ended in 1991," Carlson began.

"The Soviet Union reverted to what it was before, which is Russia, and all seemed well. They were going to be our partners on the international stage. And then one morning, you wake up to discover that without your knowledge or consent, everything has changed, and you are under a moral requirement to hate Russia."

Carlson told Kovalik it appears opposition to Russia and Vladimir Putin is a "litmus test" for every American to prove their patriotism.

Kovalik said that growing up in Milford, Ohio, he went to school one day to see that two new students from Nicaragua had enrolled there. He later asked them how they ended up in Ohio, and they replied that there had been a revolution in Managua and "our dad was overthrown."

The fact he ended up going to school briefly with Anastasio "Tachito" Somoza's children – who later simply vanished from the school, he said – and his own father's interest in Cold War politics as the descendant of Slovakians, brought him to become a critic of the conflict.

"And then the next thing that happened the next year was the murder of [Auxiliary Bishop] Oscar Romero in El Salvador by, we now know, U.S.-backed forces. And I was raised a Roman Catholic, and this really had an impact on me because, again, I was a news junkie. I was watching "60 Minutes" every week, and this really shocked me," Kovalik said.

"Again, I caught the bug, and then when I was 19, I went to Nicaragua during the war, during the Contra War, saw what was happening to the people of Nicaragua."

"And that changed my life too, and I really thought that the Cold War was wrong. And it was wrong what we were doing in Nicaragua, and, really, I haven't changed my views since then."

