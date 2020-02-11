Tucker Carlson: 'Hating the media is pretty much the only thing that all Americans still have in common'

Tucker Carlson highlighted the battle between the Bernie Sanders campaign and the Democratic establishment Tuesday night, criticizing liberal-leaning media outlets like CNN and MSNBC for their push against a Sanders victory.

"Why is he [Sanders] winning? One of the reasons is the attacks he's received from the media," Carlson said. "They're trying to stop, Bernie. It may have had the opposite effect. Normal people know that doesn't work."

Carlson blasted CNN and their treatment of Sanders during last month's Iowa debate and also addressed an awkward moment in which a New Hampshire voter told a MSNBC reporter during a live interview that she voted for Sanders because of their coverage.

"The reason I went for Bernie is because of MSNBC, the kind of the 'stop Bernie' cynicism that I heard from a number of people. I watch MSNBC constantly," The voter told MSNBC host Ari Melber. "So I heard that from a number of commentators and so, that, it made me angry enough [that] I said, 'OK. Bernie's got my vote.'"

"Whatever the cable news yappers are against. I'm for," Carlson said responding to the video clip. "For years, the Washington press corps has attacked Donald Trump for inciting hatred against the media. But of course, they have it backward. Hating the media is pretty much the only thing that all Americans still have in common at this point."

"And by the way, it's well-deserved. It's not accidental," Carlson added. "Trump and Sanders don't cause the hatred. They just take advantage of it. And why wouldn't they?"

Carlson noted that media criticism cannot beat Sanders.

"It's pretty obvious that none of these people can beat Bernie Sanders in the end for the simple reason that Bernie Sanders may be scary," Carlson said. "And he definitely is scary, but he knows exactly what he believes and he's saying it out loud."