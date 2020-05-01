Tucker Carlson on coronavirus lockdowns: 'That's not how our system works'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Tucker Carlson continued to take on the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns Friday night, reacting to actions across the country by authorities he believes are overreaching in their efforts.

The "Tucker Carlson Tonight" host brought up an incident in Wisconsin where law enforcement was called on a family who allowed their daughter to play outside, saying the police believe they had "the right" to confront the mother.

"The question is, where exactly did they get that right? That's a good question. A question that we are strongly discouraged from asking. The short answer is governors told them they could," Carlson said. "Never in American history have politicians been more powerful than they are now. Effectively, they are gods."

Carlson described the power he says many governors currently hold.

"In the state of Maine, for example, Governor Janet Mills now has the power to suspend any law she doesn't like. She can seize any state resource she feels like seizing," Carlson said. "She can force any citizen or all citizens from their home. She can do all of this for as long as she wants, as long as she believes Maine is in a state of emergency. In fact, there's virtually nothing that Janet Mills can't now do. Many governors now have these powers."

The host also voiced his concerns over the freedoms lost during this time, in particular the impact on religion and the media's failure to report on it.

"Last month, Christians across the country were legally prohibited from celebrating Easter in their own churches," Carlson said. "The national media barely noted it. How exactly is this happening?"

Carlson also seemingly took aim at White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci -- the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases -- for his role in the response to the pandemic.

"How [...] did politicians get the authority to do this?" Carlson said. Because some elderly power-drunk epidemiologist told them to do it. That's not how our system works. It can't work that way."