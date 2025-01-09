Trump, Obama chatting and laughing at Carter funeral lights up social media

A friendly moment between President-elect Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama went viral on social media on Thursday.

The former presidents sat next to each other during the state funeral for former President Jimmy Carter at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., on Thursday morning. The former president died at his home in Plains, Georgia, on December 29 at 100 years old.

They were surrounded by figures including former President George W. Bush, former Vice President Mike Pence, former President Bill Clinton, former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Despite having feuded politically over the years, the two appeared at ease with each other, smiling and chuckling during their conversation ahead of the service.

ALL FIVE LIVING FORMER PRESIDENTS, LAWMAKERS IN ATTENDANCE AT JIMMY CARTER'S FUNERAL IN WASHINGTON, D.C.

Several reporters and other social media users marveled at the sight of the two political figures sharing a laugh.

"Trump and Obama sitting next to each other was not on the 2025 bingo card," one social media user posted to X.

"What an image," Politico congressional reporter Anthony Adragna also posted.

"This photo by the AP's Ben Curtis," CBS News reporter Kathryn Watson posted alongside a photo of the friendly moment.

"Obama and Trump are acting like they’re at happy hour," another X user joked.

"Did Obama vote for Trump too?!" OutKick founder Clay Travis teased.

SOCIAL MEDIA ERUPTS AFTER BIDEN APPEARS JUBILANT IN TRUMP WHITE HOUSE MEETING

Several social media users wondered aloud what the two presidents, who've traded barbs over the years, could be talking about.

Spectrum News reporter Taylor Popielarz and NBC News correspondent Garrett Haake both wished they could be a "fly on the wall" to listen in.

"To see Obama and Trump chatting it up like this is crazy cause what ya talkin about," another X account asked.

"We need lip readers to see what Trump said to make Obama laugh," another person posted.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST MEDIA AND CULTURE NEWS

"Obama and Trump chatting together at Carter's funeral is a genuinely heartwarming moment in American politics," another account posted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report.