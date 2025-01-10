Daily Show pokes fun at Obama laughing with 'future Hitler' Trump during Carter funeral

"The Daily Show" mocked former President Obama and President-elect Donald Trump's friendly interactions Thursday at former President Jimmy Carter's state funeral, given the intense rhetoric about Trump by Obama and other political opponents.

"It’s a seating chart so awkward, it probably had them asking, ‘Isthere was any extra room in that coffin?’ she said of Trump, Obama, and other former presidents being seated near each other during the state funeral for President Jimmy Carter in Washington, D.C.

Noting the viral moment where Trump and Obama spoke at length and even appeared to be laughing, she said in a clip flagged by Mediaite, "It’s a little weird for Obama though, right? To go from ‘this guy is future Hitler’ to ‘oh, man, cool story, future Hitler!'"

"It seemed pretty uncomfortable that they all had to sit next to Donald Trump," Lysic said. "Just think about the history there."

Seemingly friendly interactions between Trump and Obama went viral after the two were seated next to each other during the state funeral.

At one point, Vice President Kamala Harris turned around and saw the two chatting cordially, before turning back to the front, looking stone-faced.

"I don’t know if that funeral music was for Carter or for her. Kamala did the look that I do when someone behind me at the movie theater is talking," she said.

"She did not seem happy to be sitting that close to Donald Trump," the comedian said. "She basically spent the rest of the day flipping through that funeral program like she was going to find 44 electoral votes in it."

Trump and Obama were surrounded by other notable figures, including former President George W. Bush, former Vice President Mike Pence, former President Bill Clinton , former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, as well as President Biden and Harris.

Obama campaigned heavily against Trump, calling him a threat to U.S. democracy and a realization of "our worst impulses unleashed," among other attacks.

Fox News' Kristine Parks contributed to this report.