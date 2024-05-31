Trump trial was an 'abuse' of the US justice system: Jonathan Turley

Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley and "The Five" co-host Judge Jeanine Pirro discussed how the Trump trial verdict was "popular justice of Manhattan," but not the kind of justice Americans "look for" Friday on "America Reports."

JONATHAN TURLEY: Well, there's an irony, of course, because you just had a special counsel [Robert Hur] who said, I'm not indicting the president because he's an elderly man with a failing memory… So there is that irony. Look, we agree on this, the justice system being the touchstone of all Americans. But this was an abuse. And I think that people who are fair-minded would say this was a basically popular justice of Manhattan, but it wasn't the justice we look forward to in our legal system.

Former President Trump was found guilty on all counts in his historic and unprecedented criminal trial, making him the first former president of the United States to be convicted of a crime.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged former President Donald Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all counts.

