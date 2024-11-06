Social media explodes with memes celebrating Trump victory

Supporters of President-elect Donald Trump celebrated his resounding victory online Wednesday with a flood of comical and pointed memes mocking Kamala Harris and Democrats as they bemoaned her stunning defeat.

Trump capped a historic political comeback from his defeat in 2020 and impeachment over the January 6 Capitol riot with an emphatic win over Harris. Winning back swing states like Pennsylvania, Georgia and Wisconsin, and making huge gains in deep-blue states. During his victory speech on Tuesday night, Trump pledged to usher in a "golden era" for the United States.

In the hours since, Trump supporters on X have been circulating their favorite memes targeting some of the notable moments and gaffes that made headlines throughout the 2024 election season.

Several users referenced President Biden's previous comment in which he called Trump supporters "garbage," with one meme depicting Trump taking out trash bags emblazoned with Harris' and Biden's faces.

Others shared memes depicting Trump as a protector of Peanut the Squirrel, a beloved pet who was an internet sensation before New York state officials confiscated and killed it.

Trump's recent trip to a Pennsylvania McDonald's was also widely featured in the meme response to his victory, with some users Photoshopping a viral photo of Trump serving fries to customers at the drive-through.

In a series of other posts, Trump supporters took aim at the mainstream media for its out of touch coverage of the election and subsequent meltdown over the results.

Celebrities and notable figures who campaigned on Harris' behalf were not immune from getting poked in memes of their own, with many highlighting their threats to leave the country in the event of a second Trump presidency.

Fox News' David Rutz contributed to this report.