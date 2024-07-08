Trump to sit down with 'Hannity' for first interview since debate against Biden

Former President Donald Trump will sit down on Monday for his first interview following the debate against President Biden.

The interview with Trump will air on July 8 at 9 PM ET on "Hannity." Host Sean Hannity is expected to ask the former president about growing calls for Biden to drop out of the 2024 race.

The former president previously appeared for an interview on Hannity to discuss the state of the country and his political campaign after he was found guilty last month on 34 counts of falsifying business records in NY v. Trump.

Hannity asked the former president what he would say to people who believe he wants retribution and will use the justice system to go after his political adversaries if he returns to the White House in 2025.

"No. 1, they're wrong," Trump replied. "It has to stop, because otherwise, we're not going to have a country. Look, when this election is over, based on what they've done, I would have every right to go after them, and it's easy, because it's Joe Biden and you see all the criminality, all of the money that's going into the family and him, all of this money from China, from Russia, from Ukraine."

On Thursday, Trump challenged Biden to another debate, this time with a catch: no moderators.

In a Truth Social post, Trump requested a "no holds barred" and "all on" discussion with Biden about the future of the country.

His eagerness to take on Biden again comes as no surprise, as the Democratic president is widely regarded to have lost in their first encounter of the 2024 race.

The 81-year-old incumbent's halting delivery and stumbling answers during the CNN Presidential Debate in Atlanta sparked widespread panic among Democrats and spurred calls from pundits, editorial writers and some party donors for Biden to step aside in favor of a younger, more able candidate.

Biden so far has stubbornly resisted the calls to step aside. During remarks at a White House celebration for the Fourth of July, he told the audience, "I'm not going anywhere."

A day later, Biden told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos that he was the best person to beat Trump in November and that he would only drop out if the "Lord Almighty" came down and told him to do so.

The interview faced significant criticism and drew the attention of former Obama adviser David Axelrod, who accused the president of "denial, delusion and defiance."

"Biden could be excused for wanting to put his awful debate performance in the rear view mirror. That was his purpose Friday in sitting down for the interview — to try and quell the panic that has gripped the Democratic Party," Axelrod wrote in a CNN op-ed. "He didn't succeed."

Fox News' Hanna Panreck and Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.