Trump to appear on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' in first on-camera interview after COVID-19 diagnosis

President Trump is scheduled to make his first on-camera interview appearance on Friday since he announced last week that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The interview will take place on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" at 8 p.m. ET. Dr. Marc Siegel will conduct a medical evaluation and interview during the program.

The public has largely received information about the president's condition from his daily tweets and updates from his medical team.

TRUMP CAN RETURN TO 'PUBLIC ENGAGEMENTS' THIS WEEKEND, WHITE HOUSE PHYSICIAN SAYS

During a phone interview on "Hannity" Thursday, the president said he was doing "really good," and that he would probably be tested again for the virus on Friday.

White House physician Sean Conley sent out a memorandum earlier in the day stating that the president will be able to return to public engagements this weekend and had completed his course of therapy for the disease.

"Saturday will be day 10 since Thursday's diagnosis, and based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, I fully anticipate the President's safe return to public engagements at that time," Conley said in his memo.

TRUMP ACKNOWLEDGES HE WAS 'VERY SICK' WHEN HE WAS HOSPITALIZED FOR COVID

The president and first lady Melania Trump announced they tested positive for COVID-19 early last Friday, just before 1 a.m., although the actual timeline of his diagnosis has been disputed.

