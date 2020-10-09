Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
Published

Trump to appear on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' in first on-camera interview after COVID-19 diagnosis

The interview will take place on Tucker Carlson Tonight at 8 p.m. ET

By David Aaro | Fox News
Trump suggests he may hold weekend rallies in Florida, PennsylvaniaVideo

President tells Sean Hannity his campaign is trying to make arrangements after doctor clears him for public engagements

President Trump is scheduled to make his first on-camera interview appearance on Friday since he announced last week that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The interview will take place on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" at 8 p.m. ET. Dr. Marc Siegel will conduct a medical evaluation and interview during the program.

The public has largely received information about the president's condition from his daily tweets and updates from his medical team.

TRUMP CAN RETURN TO 'PUBLIC ENGAGEMENTS' THIS WEEKEND, WHITE HOUSE PHYSICIAN SAYS

President Donald Trump walks out of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to return to the White House after receiving treatments for COVID-19, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Bethesda, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

During a phone interview on "Hannity" Thursday, the president said he was doing "really good," and that he would probably be tested again for the virus on Friday.

White House physician Sean Conley sent out a memorandum earlier in the day stating that the president will be able to return to public engagements this weekend and had completed his course of therapy for the disease.

"Saturday will be day 10 since Thursday's diagnosis, and based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, I fully anticipate the President's safe return to public engagements at that time," Conley said in his memo.

TRUMP ACKNOWLEDGES HE WAS 'VERY SICK' WHEN HE WAS HOSPITALIZED FOR COVID

The president and first lady Melania Trump announced they tested positive for COVID-19 early last Friday, just before 1 a.m., although the actual timeline of his diagnosis has been disputed.

Fox News’ Morgan Phillips contributed to this report

David Aaro is a Reporter at Fox News Digital based in New York City.