Trump rips 'LameStream Media' for trying to keep the country closed: 'People want to get back to work ASAP!'

President Trump took aim at the media on Wednesday, accusing them of wanting to keep the country closed amid the coronavirus outbreak in order to hurt his reelection.

Trump has repeatedly expressed his concern that "the cure" of the outbreak could be worse than the disease itself as millions of Americans are out of work due to the shutdown of businesses in order to combat the spread of the virus.

The president went after "the LameStream Media" on Twitter.

"The LameStream Media is the dominant force in trying to get me to keep our Country closed as long as possible in the hope that it will be detrimental to my election success. The real people want to get back to work ASAP. We will be stronger than ever before!"

During the Fox News virtual town hall, Trump expressed hope that the economy would be heading towards normal by Easter Sunday, on April 12.

"I would love to have the country opened up and just raring to go by Easter," Trump said in the Rose Garden. "If we delay this thing out, you're going to lose more people than you're losing with the situation as we know it."

Critics, meanwhile, shared their concerns that opening the country too soon will only strengthen the coronavirus outbreak and further slam the health care system and hurt the economy.