Prominent conservative figures ripped into New York Judge Arthur Engoron on social media after he found former President Trump liable for over $350 million in damages and barred him from running his businesses in the state for three years.

Engoron's decision was slammed as "blatantly unAmerican" and "more fitting in a banana republic" than in this country.

The ruling came Friday afternoon at the end of a months-long civil fraud trial brought against the former president, his family and the Trump Organization by Democratic New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The former president spoke to Fox News Digital after Engoron's decision, declaring, "A crooked New York judge working with the very corrupt attorney general of New York State, who ran on the basis of ‘I will get Trump’ before knowing me — before even knowing anything about me — just ruled that I have to pay a fine of $355 million based on absolutely nothing."

Defending his behavior, he added, "No victims. No damages. Great financial statements, with full disclaimer clauses, only success."

Conservatives and Trump allies took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to voice their similar discontent with the New York court's ruling.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., trashed the ruling, saying, "The New York case against President Trump is a farce." He added, "And the continued lawfare isn’t about justice or the law — it’s pure politics. It’s more fitting in a banana republic than America."

Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich described it as "An absolutely despicable political persecution with zero basis. Blatantly unAmerican."

Conservative entertainer and podcast host Chad Prather called the case a "WITCH HUNT."

He added, "Corrupt Judge Engoron has ordered a total fine in the Trump New York Fraud case to be $364M and a 3-year ban on real estate in New York. Trump’s support will go higher. Don’t do biz in a blue state."

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., declared, "This is what lawfare looks like. This isn't justice — this is injustice."

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton wrote, "The persecution of Trump by Democratic politicians Judge Engoron and Letitia James is a massive scandal. Both have misused their public offices to try to rig an election and violate the civil rights of Trump and his family. Engoron's outrageous decision to impose unprecedented fines on Trump, while effectively destroying his business, is one of the worst abuses of judicial power in modern American history. #BananaRepublic #ElectionInterference"

"This case wasn’t brought to vindicate any harm suffered by anyone, because no one suffered any harm It was brought to inflict pain on Donald Trump," conservative commentator Will Chamberlain said.

And former Democratic Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich claimed, "Of course the Trump family got screwed in the NY court by Judge Engoron, the partisan Democrat political hack. Trump never had a chance. It’s another example of a politicized court butchering the rule of law, suffocating justice, and turning America into a fascist country."