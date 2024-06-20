Trump will 'crush' Biden in November despite president's polling gain, Gov. Huckabee Sanders predicts

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders made a bold prediction regarding the 2024 presidential election on "America’s Newsroom" Thursday.

Despite Biden edging out a narrow lead over former President Trump in recent national polling, Sanders is confident Trump is going to "win big" in November.

The latest Fox News poll showed Biden up five points since March, securing a two-point lead over Trump, within the margin of error.

"I don't actually put a lot of stock into national polls," Sanders said, dismissing concern about a rebound for Biden.

"I think the place that really matters is the issues that are driving voters, and they'll ultimately pick their candidate of choice on. And when you look at both battleground polls and issues that drive voters – the economy, the border, national security – Trump is dominating in all of those. I still think this is his race."

BIDEN MAKES MAJOR GAINS WITH CRUCIAL VOTING GROUP AHEAD OF FIRST DEBATE WITH TRUMP: POLL

According to polling, men are leaning toward the former president while White women with college degrees largely support Biden.

The former White House press secretary asserted that Trump has "clearly" been the frontrunner for the 2024 presidency since the day he announced his candidacy.

"I fully expect that he's going to win and win big in November," she said.

TRUMP PULLS AWAY FROM BIDEN IN ONE-TIME SWING STATE: POLL

Co-anchor Bill Hemmer asked whether both sides could make the argument in favor of their candidate based on the poll and citing the tight margins in both 2016 and 2020.

"I think it's probably the first decent poll that Joe Biden has gotten in some time, and maybe it holds, and maybe it doesn’t," Hemmer said.

Sanders again dismissed the weight of Biden's lead in the poll and pointed to Trump’s record on key election year issues as evidence of his advantage going into the election.

"Democrats can certainly make an argument. It's just not a very good one," she said.

"The big difference in this race that you have that is very different than anything we've seen in the past, is that you have two people who have already served. … It's not just what they're talking about. They both have a record of service as president. One has a record of success."

She cited Trump’s success on the economy, securing the southern border and reducing national security risks.

"Those are big, big contrasts. Because both of these people have been president, it's a very different election in that sense," she continued. "And the reason that people show up, and they cast their ballot, those are all places that Donald Trump is absolutely crushing Joe Biden. And I think that's why he'll crush him in November."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP