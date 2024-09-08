Trump campaign adviser tears into VP Harris: She can 'run' but she can't 'hide' from Biden's record

Vice President Kamala Harris can run, but she can't hide from her ties to the Biden administration's record, Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski said in a cryptic warning on Sunday.

Speaking to Fox News' Howard Kurtz, Lewandowki railed against Harris' apparent shift in policy positions, including on top issues like border security and fracking and even her more recent move to follow in Trump's footsteps to call for an end to taxing tips for service industry workers.

"She's never been a leader. She should not be promoted. She's continuously changed her position," he said.

"She continuously takes over the Trump agenda on the positions that Donald Trump has, that he's articulated to the American people because she knows that the agenda that she and her boss, Joe Biden, and her running mate Tim Walz, have is so outside of the mainstream that she's unelectable because of it," he added.

Harris previously declared her intention to ban fracking, a position she has since rescinded. She also formerly criticized Trump's tough stance on border security but has since walked back that rhetoric and toughened her own stance.

On the note of moving toward the center, Kurtz pressed Lewandowski on a number of apparent shifts coming from Trump, including his language surrounding abortion and decriminalizing marijuana.

"Those are positions that most of the American people aren't voting on. They're voting on crime. They're voting on national security issues. And most importantly, the No. 1 issue we continue to see is the economy. It's always the case in the question you have to ask yourself: are you better off today than you were four years ago?" he said.

"That relates to the issue of pro-life," he continued. "Donald Trump appointed three pro-life judges that are sitting on the Supreme Court that overturned Roe v. Wade, so it goes back to the states. The states now decide, through the elections, what those laws are going to look like. What happens in Kansas and Ohio may be very different than what happens in a state like New York or Arizona."

Democrats continue to insist that the former president, if elected, would push for a national abortion ban despite the Trump campaign touting its role in returning the issue to the states for the people to decide.

The Democratic Party has also made abortion an integral issue in the 2024 race, stressing their support for restoring a national abortion right.