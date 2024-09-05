CNN calls out Harris for using Trump's border wall in campaign ad after condemning it for years

A CNN segment reported Wednesday on how Vice President Kamala Harris is using imagery of former President Trump’s border wall after condemning it for years as "useless" and un-American.

During CNN’s "Erin Burnett OutFront," host Erin Burnett spoke to CNN’s KFile senior editor Andrew Kaczynski about how Harris' past comments about Trump's border wall are coming back to "haunt" her.

Kaczynski found 50 instances of Harris slamming Trump's border wall, but now her campaign is featuring the border wall in ads.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN RIPS UNION THAT REJECTED HIS TIPS PLEDGE WHILE ENDORSING HARRIS: 'CONTINUE TO BE PUPPETS'

After playing Harris’ campaign ad featuring a portion of the wall, Burnett recalled how Harris had criticized that same wall in her 2019 book, "The Truths We Hold," writing that the wall was not only "useless" but that it would be "monument standing in opposition to not just everything I value, but to the fundamental values upon which this country was built." Harris also argued the wall symbolically tells the world "’KEEP OUT.’"

In addition, Harris condemned the wall as a "misuse of taxpayer money." In a clip at a public event in 20169, Harris called the border wall a "vanity project" and claimed Trump "contrived a national crisis around his big distraction."

Kaczynski noted how the border wall featured in Harris' ad was a portion that was constructed under the Trump administration.

"That is a portion of wall that was actually built by Donald Trump. It was built in area where there was not previous wall, it was actually pretty controversial when they were building it at the time," he said.

BIDEN-HARRIS ADMIN REFUSES TO REVEAL NATIONALITIES OF TERROR WATCHLIST MIGRANTS NABBED AT BORDER

Burnett asked, "She’s using his wall that he built to say, ‘Look at what I did’?"

Kaczynski also speculated that other images of the wall in the ad have "telltale signs" of being constructed under Trump’s administration because they featured anti-climbing plates on top that became popular during the Trump era.