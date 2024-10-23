Trump calls out Obama for 'sabotaging' Biden's 2024 presidential bid: 'It was really terrible'

Former President Trump called out former President Obama for "sabotaging" President Biden's 2024 re-election bid, arguing the move was unprecedented in the history of American politics.

Trump called into "The Brian Kilmeade Show" on Fox News Radio to discuss what many critics consider Biden's ousting instigated by Democratic colleagues, and other key issues that matter to constituents as early voting is underway in all 50 states.

Kilmeade asked Trump for his reaction to Obama's recent remarks at a Harris campaign rally. Obama took credit for the strong economy during Trump's term, arguing it "was my economy."

"What he did to Biden was pretty incredible," Trump told Kilmeade. "I watched the way he led him off the stage. And I will say what he did to Biden, I think it was really terrible. They sabotaged Biden, but whether you like Biden or not, he won the nomination and then they took it away from him, and there's never been a time – there's never been a time where that's happened."

Biden dropped out of the 2024 race in July, following a dismal debate performance against Trump in June. This paved the way for Vice President Kamla Harris to become the Democratic Party's nominee, who the president eventually endorsed.

"She's worse than him," Trump warned. "I really believe that. I think she'll be actually worse than him," he said, issuing stark concerns about the Biden-Harris administration's approach to global affairs.

Meanwhile, voters across the nation are casting their ballots early in all 50 states.

The former president touted turnout thus far in key swing states like North Carolina and Georgia, which are both pivotal in paving the way for a potential election win.

"Early voting has been extraordinary so far," Trump said. "I would say beyond our wildest expectation, if you look at North Carolina, you look at Georgia…I think the Atlanta paper, came out with about a five, four or five-point spread already that we're leading, and we're doing – we seem to be doing very well in early voting, But who knows?"

"We have to get it. You have to get it over the top," he continued. "There's great enthusiasm."

Trump told Kilmeade that he would be voting early in Florida.

As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 1.8 million of Georgia’s some 7.2 million active voters cast absentee or early in-person ballots, or 25.2%, shattering previous pre-Election Day records.

Georgia has seen surging early voter numbers but is not the only state breaking records — both North Carolina and South Carolina broke their previous Day 1 thresholds, according to local reports.

Both presidential candidates will also be in Georgia this week. Harris will be in Atlanta on Thursday alongside former President Barack Obama, while Trump will participate in multiple events on Wednesday.

The former president will partake in a religious event in rural Georgia on Wednesday, according to WRBL, followed by an evening rally in Duluth.

"I haven't taken a day off in 52 days, and now I have 13 [days left], and she's sleeping today," Trump said. "She's like Biden, likes to sleep a lot… I have not taken days off at all, nor should I… This is the big thing."

"This is going to make America great again. We can't take a chance," he continued. "If we don't win this race, our country is in serious jeopardy."

