Trump border czar Homan says he'll meet with NYC Mayor Adams to address migrant crisis: Let's 'get this done'

Incoming border czar Tom Homan is planning to meet with Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams as the Big Apple struggles with a skyrocketing migrant population that has crippled city resources and fueled a crime wave.

"I'm willing to meet with him, and I'm willing to meet with anybody to help make their communities safer," Homan said Monday on "America's Newsroom" after being contacted by the Adams administration.

"Prioritization out of the gate is public safety threats. Work with us on that. It makes your community safer. It keeps my officers safe. It keeps the community safe. Let's work together and get this done."

The date of the meeting has not yet been disclosed as Homan said he hasn't responded to the offer yet, but he intends to do so soon.

Some blue cities and states have already pushed back publicly against Homan's pledge to tighten border security and make communities safer across the U.S.

California Sen. Alex Padilla, a Democrat, told CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday that his state will not "utilize state and local resources to do the federal government's job for them."

"That's just the California way. We embrace our diversity, our diversity that's made our communities thrive and our economy thrive, and so we will assist families against the threats of the Trump administration," Padilla said.

Homan responded to that assertion Monday, saying that the incoming Trump administration will not ask local law enforcement to be immigration officers.

"Let us in your publicly funded jails to take custody of an illegal alien that you decided to lock into a jail cell, because obviously he's a public safety threat. The California Sheriffs Association is behind us 100%. Law enforcement wants to work with us. We're not asking to be immigration officers. We're asking you to assist us in the jails."

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, both Democrats, among others, have also voiced their opposition to Trump's proposed mass deportation efforts.

In New York City, Mayor Adams previously warned about the results of mass illegal immigration, as hotels across the city remain filled to capacity and law enforcement struggles with migrant crime.