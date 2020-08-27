Trump to attend ABC News town hall with George Stephanopoulos, Biden yet to accept invite

ABC News will be holding a town hall next month with President Trump ahead of the first presidential debate and the network also invited former Vice President Joe Biden.

According to a Thursday press release from the Disney network, Trump will appear with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos at the live event on September 15 in Philadelphia and will be joined by undecided voters "both in person and virtually."

However, ABC News also noted that it provided an opportunity to Biden.

"ABC News has offered to host a similar town hall with Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden," the network stated.

STUDY FINDS TRUMP TOOK 700% MORE QUESTIONS THAN BIDEN OVER MONTH-LONG PERIOD

Biden has been criticized for his lack of media appearances ever since he emerged as the presumptive Democratic nominee earlier this year. He has been particularly slammed for the scarce press conferences he has held in recent months. Neither Biden nor his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., have taken questions from the pool of reporters since becoming a ticket earlier this month.

President Trump, despite having called the press "the enemy of the people," takes questions from White House reporters often.

Last month, Trump participated in two lengthy interviews and took tough questions from Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace and Axios reporter Jonathan Swan. Critics have called on Biden to face a similar grilling from Wallace and Swan.

A recent report in The Washington Examiner determined that Trump "has taken 635 questions from the media and Biden just 80, an 8-1 divide" during a roughly one-month period and that Trump took "700 percent more questions" than his Democratic rival.