Trey Yingst enters abandoned Syrian detention site in search for missing American journalist Austin Tice

Tice sisters join 'America's Newsroom,' express frustration with Secretary of State Blinken

By kayla bailey Fox News
Published
Trey Yingst goes inside Syrian prison in search of missing journalist Video

Trey Yingst goes inside Syrian prison in search of missing journalist

Fox News' Trey Yingst provides details on the search for Austin Tice following the fall of Assad. Sisters Meagan and Naomi Tice express frustration with the Biden administration's failure to locate their brother, who they believe is still alive.

The upheaval of the Syrian regime is igniting renewed hope for missing journalist Austin Tice and his family. 

The former U.S. Marine and journalist was abducted 12 years ago while reporting in Daraya, a Damascus suburb. He was seen on a video released months after his capture wearing a black blindfold and has not been seen or heard from since. 

COLLAPSE OF SYRIA’S ASSAD REGIME RENEWS US PUSH TO FIND AUSTIN TICE

austin-tice-syria-yingst

Kidnapped American Austin Tice, who is allegedly still in Syria, pictured alongside Fox News' Trey Yingst. Yingst is reporting from Syrian detention center in search of information regarding his capture. (Fox News)

After receiving a tip from a U.S. intelligence source, Fox News' Trey Yingst headed to the National Security building in Damascus, Syria in search of any information on Tice – a detention site where the Assad regime held some of their "most important" prisoners, according to locals. 

HERE IS WHO IS VYING FOR POWER IN SYRIA AFTER THE FALL OF BASHAR AL-ASSAD

After the fall of the Syrian regime, officials appeared to have vacated the building with haste and lit everything on fire to "destroy as much information as possible," according to Yingst.

Yingst explored the basement of the detention center, spaces which are commonly known in Syria to be used as jails. Yingst noted the chilling signs of "torture and horrific conditions" in the detention center, shining light on the urgency of the situation. 

Austin Tice

The State Department's Reward for Justice program is offering $10 million for information relating to locating Austin Tice. 12/9/2024 (The State Department's Reward for Justice)

Some of the rooms within the building contained "detailed" prisoner logs for a "variety" of Syrian detention centers

Yingst was able to recover "thousands" of prisoner cards, but was unable to find any information on Austin Tice.

"It's remarkable the amount of information left behind by the Assad regime at this security services building."

— -Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst

Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently spoke to reporters on the matter, expressing that he wants to make sure the U.S. is doing "everything possible" to support the people and organizations that are working to find the "thousands" of disappeared people.

BIDEN SAYS US KNOWS 'WITH CERTAINTY' THAT AMERICAN JOURNALIST AUSTIN TICE IS BEING HELD BY SYRIA

"That includes, of course, the American journalist, Austin Tice. We're determined to find him and bring him home to his family and loved ones," Blinken said while speaking to reporters Thursday in Aqaba, Jordan.

American hostage Austin Tice's siblings plead for his release after 12 years missing in Syria Video

Austin's sisters Naomi Tice and Meagan Tice Malone joined "America's Newsroom" in reaction to Blinken's comments, one saying that it was "incredibly frustrating" to hear him make rosy claims about the situation.

"Honestly, it's very frustrating to hear those words from Secretary Blinken because they have had no access to assistance, no access to aid," Meagan Tice said Friday. 

"We don't know who to contact to receive these services. So hearing that message from Secretary Blinken was incredibly frustrating because we have seen no evidence of follow-through from that promise."

Sister Naomi Tice concluded by issuing a cry for help to both President Biden and President-elect Donald Trump for support in "bringing Austin home."

Fox News' Ashley Carnahan contributed to this report. 