Trey Gowdy condemns media bias, points to Eisenhower being the last Republican president endorsed by NYT

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Trey Gowdy called out the New York Times during his monologue on " Sunday Night in America " for being an example of how, despite condemning "anti-democratic" forces, there appears to be no such thing as a Republican candidate the liberal media will endorse.

TREY GOWDY: Do you know last Republican presidential candidate that [The New York Times] endorsed? I want you to think hard because it was a long time ago, like half a century ago. Dwight David Eisenhower was the last Republican candidate for president the New York Times deemed worthy of your vote. Not Ronald Reagan, not even the three presidents who actually won New York.

NEW DISEASE ERASES DEMS' MEMORIES OF THEIR POST-2016 ATTACK ON DEMOCRACY

Nope. General Eisenhower is the last Republican worthy of your vote. The New York Times liked Senator McCain but not presidential candidate McCain. They liked Senator Romney but not Presidential candidate Romney. Not a single Republican candidate for president in my lifetime has been deemed worthy of your vote. And the Times wonders where this belief in media bias comes from."

…

Reagan won the popular vote by nearly 20 percentage points-if you like unity and the country coming together, you should have loved 1984. I don’t think we’ll see a presidential candidate unify the country like Reagan did in 1984, and even then it was the Times and Minnesota on the other side.

We hear phrase ‘anti-democratic’ a lot from the writers at New York Times. Some might argue when you are on the other side of 525 electoral votes, you might be anti-democratic. So I’ll save you the mystery, The Times will endorse the Democrat candidate for president from now until the end of time, and we will continue not to care.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL CLIP HERE: