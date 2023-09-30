Top trainer sees Biden's dog's 11 biting incidents as extreme case: 'This dog needs help’

Nationally renowned dog trainer Tom Davis says a lack of "leadership," "boundaries" and "structure" has led to President Joe Biden’s dog, Commander, to go on a biting spree in the White House.

Davis, who has one of the nation’s top dog-training podcasts titled "No Bad Dogs," and specializes in improving the behavior of the nation’s most aggressive canines, criticized the White House’s handling of the president’s purebred German Shepherd.

Commander has bitten Secret Service members 11 times since he was brought to the premises in 2021.

The trainer told Fox News Digital that an intervention must happen in order to save the animal.

BIDEN'S DOG, MAJOR, BIT SECRET SERVICE MEMBERS FOR 8 DAYS IN ROW, EMAIL SAYS

Davis even said he would show up to the White House as soon as possible to get Commander some help.

The trainer, who works with aggressive and antisocial dogs at his facility in Upstate New York, began with his assessment of what has led to Commander’s bad behavior.

Citing his experience working with politicians’ dogs, he said he thinks Commander has been "put into an unfair environment to be successful."

He added, "When Governor [Andrew] Cuomo was in office – I did a lot of work at the mansion there in Albany, and I know what it's like to be in that environment where there's a lot going on, a lot of people, there's a lot of hustle and bustle, and there are a lot of busy things happening."

"And to have a dog that doesn't really have direction and leadership in those environments can really quickly escalate into protection and to fear and to protection in general like of the house," Davis told Fox.

Ten out of the 11 biting incidents by Commander have happened in the span of only four months. One of them put a member of the U.S. Secret Service in the hospital.

"So for me, it's wrong dog, for the wrong person at the wrong place," the trainer said.

Describing the temperament of the breed, Davis stated, "German Shepherds are very loyal dogs and they're very smart and intelligent dogs, and they're not really the type of dog you want to just leave out for anybody to handle and leave out for anybody to develop a relationship with."

BIDEN'S DOG, COMMANDER, TERRORIZED SECRET SERVICE IN ‘EXTREMELY AGGRESSIVE’ RAMPAGE: EMAILS

Noting how the White House isn’t a complementary environment for Commander’s breed, he said, "there's a lot of busy things happening. And the President of the United States has a really important job. And so, I think having a dog with the lack of leadership and the lack of boundaries and structure, I mean, this dog already has bitten one to 11 people."

"I'm not familiar with what with the laws in D.C., but I used to be an animal control officer, and I know here in New York, any time your dog bit somebody where they needed medical attention, the dog had to be quarantined, it had to be documented, and it typically had to go to some sort of judicial hearing just to see if the dog is dangerous, to see if the dog will do it again," he added.

The trainer added that the fact there hasn’t been an investigation nor efforts employed to alter the dog’s behavior "is really irresponsible."

"Somebody needs to actually come in and really analyze the dog's behavior and see what's going on," he said.

When asked if he would personally help Biden with Commander, Davis declared, "I'd go tonight. I'd be there. I'd be there now. Because, you know, like I said before, this dog needs help." He added, "I'd hate for this dog to be euthanized or destroyed because they haven't put in the work. So, I would absolutely offer my services for free tonight."

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has previously stated the White House is a "stressful environment" and discussed leash protocols and other measures to help Commander.

The U.S. Secret Service did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP