Top Chef star, other critics flame WaPo columnist following inaccurate claim all Indian food based on curry

Washington Post columnist Gene Weingarten was flamed by Top Chef star Padma Lakshmi and other critics this week following a correction to his piece published Thursday in which he inaccurately claimed all Indian food was based on curry, a combination of spices and herbs commonly known to have been popularized in British cuisine during the 18th century.

In his piece, Weingarten described foods he refused to eat. In addition to Indian food, he named various things from sweet pickles to hot dogs with more than one topping, and hazelnut.

"A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that Indian cuisine is based on one spice, curry, and that Indian food is made up only of curries, types of stew. In fact, India’s vastly diverse cuisines use many spice blends and include many other types of dishes," the correction read.

Following the correction and increasing criticism, Weingarten admitted Sunday on Twitter that he visited an Indian restaurant in Washington, D.C., as a result of the "blowback." He described the food as "beautifully prepared," but that he didn't take back his dislike for the herbs and spices.

Critics took to social media to slam Weingarten following his tweet, including Lakshmi, who included a screenshot of his original article and questioned why The Washington Post would want to publish such a "colonizer ‘hot take.'"

Other critics referred to Weingarten as "racist," and suggested they wouldn't want to have dinner with him.

Weingarten again took to social media on Monday, seemingly in an attempt to clarify his remarks.

"The column was about what a whining infantile ignorant d---head I am. I should have named a single Indian dish, not the whole cuisine, & I do see how that broad-brush was insulting. Apologies.(Also, yes, curries are spice blends, not spices.)," he tweeted.

Critics, however, refused to relent, continuing to berate Weingarten on social media, including celebrity Mindy Kaling, who said it was "so weird" to feel proud of not liking a particular food.