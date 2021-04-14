Expand / Collapse search
Media
Published

Top bidder for Tribune newspapers is billionaire liberal donor Hansjörg Wyss: report

Lefty activist ‘could help shape news coverage for millions of readers,’ the New York Times reported

Brian Flood
By Brian Flood | Fox News
Many critics of the mainstream media loathe the press because of the reputation it's run by coastal elite liberals who dictate coverage to fit their agenda, and that notion could gain steam if a billionaire left-wing activist buys some of America’s most prominent newspapers.

The top bidder for Tribune Publishing, which prints such significant papers as The Chicago Tribune, Orlando Sentinel, Baltimore Sun, and New York Daily News, is Swiss liberal donor Hansjörg Wyss, according to The New York Times.  

The top bidder for Tribune newspapers is an influential liberal donor, according to The New York Times.

Wyss "quietly created a sophisticated political operation to advance progressive policy initiatives and the Democrats who support them" before submitting a bid to buy the influential newspaper brand, according to the Times.

The Hub Project, which was started by one of Wyss’ charitable organizations, is used "partly to shape media coverage to help Democratic causes," the paper added.

Citing "an internal memo from another liberal group that was obtained by The New York Times," along with "five people with knowledge of The Hub Project," the paper put a spotlight on Wyss’ role with the liberal group.

"The Hub Project’s activities include organizing paid advertising campaigns that criticized Republican congressional candidates in 2018, as well as a series of marches in 2017 that called on then-President Donald J. Trump to release his tax returns," the Times reported.

If Wyss’ attempt to buy Tribune Publishing is successful, he "could help shape news coverage for millions of readers," the Times reported.

Liberals were outraged when the billionaire Koch brothers considered buying some newspapers in 2013, but Wyss – who is tied to longtime Clinton adviser John Podesta and Washington-based philanthropy company Arabella Advisors – should raise similar red flags, an expert told the Times.

Former Mayor of New York City Michael Bloomberg and philanthropist Hansjorg Wyss attend Oceana's 2015 benefit at Four Seasons Restaurant on April 1, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Oceana)

"Wyss’s bid should be equally concerning," Capital Research Center president Scott Walter said.

Wyss has teamed up with another prominent Democratic donor, Stewart W. Bainum Jr., and there is worry the duo would have too much say in the direction of some of America’s most-read papers.

"The big-money activism of Mr. Wyss and Mr. Bainum highlights concerns that wealthy owners may try to influence news coverage to advance their political agendas," the Times reported.

Brian Flood covers the media for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @briansflood.