Tony Robbins reveals how he overcame obstacles to help others

Life and business strategist Tony Robbins sat down with Fox News' Brian Kilmeade on "One Nation" to discuss tips on how to overcome obstacles in life and the road that led his success.

Robbins acknowledged that his mother was the most influential person in his life and that he wouldn't have become the man he is today without her.

"I had four different fathers and my mom when she took prescription drugs and alcohol got really crazy," he said. "So I became a practical psychologist to protect my five-year younger brother and seven-year younger sister. And I think that kind of started me on the road, but it also made me hungry because I hate to see people in pain. I hate suffering. I suffered enough myself."

Robbins also pointed out the significance of self-education.

"I fed my mind. I think that's probably the most important thing," he said.

Kilmeade asked the life coach if extreme stress is necessary for extreme success.

Robbins admitted that "no matter how wealthy you are, smart you are, what a good person you are, how many beautiful children you have - we're all going to experience it."

"Are you going to use stress or let stress use you?" he asked.

Robbins added that the focus is really how one deals with stress.

"For me, what I found is if you, you know, it's kind of like when you're going through hell," he said. "Keep going. It's the only solution. When you get to the other side, you figure out, number one, that you're ten times stronger than you thought you were. And you don't forget that because you experience it. It's not intellectual. Secondly, you find out who your real friends and family are because, in tough times, no one else sticks around. There was grace in that because it made me so much stronger or made me care so much more."

Robbins also recognized the importance of experience, and experience fuels strength.

"When you have enough pain, you don't want other people to have pain… and hopefully makes you want to help other people," he said.

The strategist also encouraged the current generation and was hopeful that it would rise to the current challenges.

"There are many seasons - [the] pandemic's part of it, the economics are part of it, inflation's part of it… but no pandemic's forever. In all of history, no war's forever," Robbins observed.

Robbins characterized the constant generational cycle of human life.

"If you want to know the history of the world, here's what it is," he said. "You know, easy times make weak people. Weak people create terrible times. Terrible times create great strong people; strong people create great times."

