Tony Robbins motivates individuals to 'slay your dragons' when confronting 2024's challenges

Life and business coach Tony Robbins unveiled his strategy for conquering 2024 and helping viewers have their best year yet.

Robbins emphasized that as individuals step into the new year, there is often talk about "January depression," leading people to feel upset about challenges affecting their daily lives.

"It's ironic because January is like a new year, new life for most people usually. But what you're seeing is what's really missing for people is a compelling future," Robbins told "Jesse Watters Primetime" on Tuesday.

"So much of the discussion is people so upset about crime, about inflation, about, you know, where are we going as a country. And most people are unhappy about that," Robbins said. "People are unhappy on both sides of the political aisle. So if the other side wins, it's going to be doom. And when people hear that over and over again, there's nothing to look forward to."

The life coach told Watters that possessing a "compelling tomorrow" enables individuals to deal with the "difficult today."

Robbins acknowledged that currently, the majority of people lack that mindset, citing the statistic that 91% of New Year's resolutions remain unfulfilled because individuals express what they want without taking effective action.

"What people need is really a plan where they know exactly what they want, they know why they want it, they find out what stopped them in the past. And there's only a few things that do that, and they may act on that plan and get momentum," he argued.

Over the last four years since the coronavirus pandemic, Robbins expressed his desire to "give back." As a result, he launched an online event, "Time to Rise Summit," with participants joining via Zoom and YouTube.

"We have people from literally every country in the world coming," Robbins said.

"We literally had last year a million and a half people participate from all 195 countries around the world. And what we do is for just three days, for 2.5 hours a day, instead of going to a movie, we work on your life, and we give you real tools to build that energy back up after COVID."

"We give you the tools to change your emotions, to change your finances, to do your business and there's zero charge for it whatsoever. So if people are interested, they can come. This year it's January 25th through the 27th, and they can do it from their home or with their family or their office with some friends."

Robbins shared with Watters that his suggestion for anyone stepping into the new year is to "look at your life differently."

"The oldest story of humanity is the comeback story, it's the hero story," he said. "Something disrupts your life, a divorce, a loss, health, loss of a business – and you're forced to grow. You're forced to go on a journey and on that journey you meet new people, you make new distinctions, you grow, you slay your dragons, and you come home, and you're able to be the hero in your own life and help other people."

"So look at the challenge as the opportunity it is. And that's not just being positive, it's being intelligent."

Tony Robbins' upcoming book, "The Holy Grail of Investing," is expected to be released on Feb. 13.