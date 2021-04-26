Tomi Lahren takes on 2021 Oscars: 'Bogus and totally disingenuous moral crusade'

Tomi Lahren dedicated Monday's episode of Fox Nation's 'Final Thoughts' to Sunday's 93rd Academy Awards, which left many viewers disappointed.

"I, for one, had and have no desire to watch these Trump-deranged Hollywood Liberals grandstand on their soapboxes with useless and bogus virtue signaling," Lahren said.

The show earned record-low ratings after it was forced to adjust its venue and schedule in order to accommodate safety concerns due to the coronavirus.

OSCARS 2021 SEES 'NOMADLAND' RECEIVE BEST PICTURE AS CELEBS RIP DEREK CHAUVIN, POLICE BRUTALITY

According to Variety, citing early Nielsen numbers, an average of 9.85 million viewers watched the show Sunday evening, which is a 58.3%, 13.75 million viewer drop-off from last year. In addition, the show earned a mere 1.9 rating among the key demographic of adults age 18-49.

Lahren said she wasn't surprised to learn that others also elected to change the channel.

"Pretty hard to take these faux outraged thespians seriously when their biggest hurdle in life is deciding which designer to wear on the red carpet," she said.

"Every year it’s a different bogus and totally disingenuous moral crusade from the #MeToo movement which can much more accurately be dubbed the #WeAllKnew farce," she said.

"And this year’s little soiree was even more infuriating given the fact these Hollywood Liberals were once again given a pass to gather, celebrate and canoodle while most Americans in most Democrat-run states have been barred from doing such things," she added.

Academy Awards presenters were not required to don face coverings. Camera shots of the 2021 Oscars show a room full of unmasked faces.

"This is all just too much but sadly, totally expected," Lahren concluded. "These elites truly believe they are above it all, that they are so important and their self-indulgence so necessary. What a crock. I hope they enjoyed patting themselves on the back last night, but no one else cared to."

